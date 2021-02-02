As part of WFPK’s 25th anniversary, Trampled By Turtles are giving you a chance to attend a virtual performance of your choice (choose from Feb. 4, 11, 18 or 25), plus a poster and a TBT flask!

Trampled by Thursdays is the band’s 4-show weekly series that streams every Thursday in February with a unique set-list for each show. Some of these songs haven’t been played since the band would sit across the stage in folding chairs, as the band shared on Facebook:

“Since we can’t play shows, we went to our favorite Minneapolis venue and filmed 4 unique sets. We dusted off material we haven’t played in years. Each set has full production and behind the scenes footage reminiscing about the music. We hope you enjoy.”

Feb 4 – Palomino (album set)

Feb 11 – Stars and Satellites (album set)

Feb 18 – The Pachyderm Sessions

Feb 25 – Old School

Portions of proceeds go to #SaveOurStages to help independent venues hit hard in the pandemic.

