Eve 6’s Max Collins catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Grim Value, the band’s first new release in 9 years. Collins also takes us back to the band’s early success and being a rock band on the pop charts, discusses his talent for wordplay, and his alter ego named Chevy Mustang, which boasts duets with Evan Rachael Wood and Kevin Federline. We also hear about Max’s recent twitter infamy, being known as “the heart in a blender guy,” and sparring and then collaborating with Bass Drum of Death.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.