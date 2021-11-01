The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held over the weekend, and it was certainly a night to remember. Performers inducted into the Hall of Fame this year include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren. The ceremony was full of musical highlights, and the attendees took to social media to share some of their favorite moments. You can view their clips of performances from the induction ceremony below.

Taylor Swift sings Carole King’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”



Jennifer Hudson sings Carole King’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”



Mickey Guyton performs Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

Keith Urban and H.E.R. pay tribute to Tina Turner

The Go Go’s perform “We Got the Beat”



Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney Play the Beatles’ “Get Back”



