Farm Aid’s annual festival — a full day of music, family farmers, HOMEGROWN food and a HOMEGROWN Village with agrarian experiences — is returning to Hartford, Connecticut, this year live and in person on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Xfinity Theatre.

After hosting a virtual festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farm Aid 2021 will reunite family farmers and musician activists, with performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, and Margo Price, as well as Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers, along with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Bettye LaVette, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Particle Kid and Ian Mellencamp.

“The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other,” said Farm Aid President and Founder Willie Nelson. “I’m so glad that music is bringing us all back together at Farm Aid 2021 to celebrate family farmers. When we combine music, family farmers and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens all of us.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. EDT. Ticket prices range from $65 to $305 and will be available for purchase HERE. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 20, at farmaid.org/festival.

Farm Aid will be offering rare and unique artist-signed memorabilia items, including guitars and prints, with proceeds to benefit Farm Aid. The silent auction will run at farmaid.org/auction Sept. 25–Oct. 8.

Farm Aid’s mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid’s work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $60 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

Farm Aid was once held in Louisville, KY, back in 1995. Check out some past performances below:

