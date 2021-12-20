Father John Misty is back with the announcement of his next album, and decided to forgo the traditional press release. The new album is titled Chloe and the Next 20th Century, and fans received the news on a mysterious vinyl that arrived in the mail.

A reddit user uploaded a video of the elusive record, which read:

“Available April 8th, 2022 on Sub Pop and Bella Union. Father John Misty’s new album: Chloe and the Next 20th Century. Get it on vinyl, CD, the other one, uh, cassette. And in beautiful deluxe hardback edition with expanded artwork and much more. Is this real? It is. This is the album. You’re listening to it right now. That’s nice. Eleven new tracks produced by Jonathan Wilson and Josh Tillman. Chloe And The Next 20th Century. It’s technically new.”

Thanks to members of Father John Misty‘s mailing list, we have the official release date of April 8, but no official announcement has been made. Watch the video of the mysterious record below.

