Faye Webster is the latest musician to contribute to Spotify’s ongoing series Live At Electric Lady. The “Cheers” singer included a cover Fleet Foxes‘ “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” among her selections for the session. Webster released her most recent album I Know I’m Funny haha this past June.

She spoke of her experience at the legendary recording space in a statement that reads:

“Recording at Electric Lady Studios was a rare experience, especially because I was able to bring musicians who have been with me since my early days in Athens and Atlanta. It was special, and I’m still processing it.”

Listen to Faye Webster‘s Live At Electric Lady session on Spotify below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.