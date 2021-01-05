The day has come for the United States Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and the votes in The Peach State hold a lot of weight today. Their votes have the power to change the United States Senate majority, removing Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell from his role as Senate majority leader.

A group of Kentucky creatives were not shy about sharing their hopes for the outcome. Emcee and councilman Jecorey Arthur joined forces with Young Prodigies to create “Move Mitch”, a political and more family friendly remix of the 2001 Ludacris hit “Move B****”. The track was produced by Cassia Herron, Ben Sollee, and Casey Powell, and features a quartet of Kentucky musicians. William Breckinridge provides the drum track, and Pinky Liberachi plays the bass line with Trevin Little on saxophone. The iconic flute line is played by Charlotte Roth.

Sponsorship was provided by the New Power PAC (with Kentuckians For The Commonwealth), and former Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker uploaded the song to his YouTube channel earlier this week. Check out the track here!