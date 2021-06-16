Feist is gearing up for a series of live performances to welcome the public back from lockdown. The upcoming residency, titled MULTITUDES, will be an intimate debut of previously unheard songs. She will be joined by musicians Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai for a limited-capacity in-the-round show.

Feist made the announcement with limited details; the exact date and location of the performances have yet to be announced. Watch her video announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by feist (@feistmusic)

