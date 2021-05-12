As part of its Artist Signature Series, Fender Musical ­­Instruments Corporation has announced the release of the Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster!

Isbell said in a statement:

“This collaboration with Fender is huge for me. I’ve owned and played Fender guitars since I was 12 years old and I consider their instruments to be a big part of my musical journey. I wanted to create a road-worn version of my go-to Telecaster guitar because you can enjoy the instrument without worrying so much about scratching it up! When I was a kid and got my brand-new Fender for Christmas, just holding the thing terrified me until it had a few dings and scratches on it. Then I felt more comfortable with it.”

The four-time Grammy award winning singer-songwriter worked closely with Fender on the design to make sure his signature Telecaster came equipped with all of the same modifications Isbell preferred when recording and performing.

Here’s a great video of Isbell talking about his signature Telecaster…

