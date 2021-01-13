Field Music (brothers Peter and David Brewis) have announced a new album is on the way and have shared its first single!

The as-yet-unnamed LP is said to be coming “later in 2021” and the band has scheduled a string of dates in the UK in October, as well as a few festival dates in July, August and September.

Of their new track, Peter Brewis says:

“I wrote it in a daze – it’s full of accidental quotes and allusions – the first couple of lines I overheard in a Cary Grant documentary but they sum up the whole song – how intense impressions of love, hate, grief and guilt can be an almost hallucinatory experience.”

Give a listen to “Orion From the Street”…

