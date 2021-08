Finneas rose to stardom co-writing and producing for superstar and younger sister Billie Eilish, and now he is making his debut as a solo artist. He announced his debut album Optimist, and shared a video for the lead single “A Concert Six Months From Now.”

Optimist is set to be released on October 15. Check out the video for “A Concert Six Months From Now” below.

