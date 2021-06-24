If you only know Fiona Whelan Prine as John Prine‘s widow, it’s time to give credit where credit is due– which the President has just done!

The White House has shared via a press release that Prine has been nominated to join the National Council on the Arts, noting how she “brings an expansive viewpoint to the American roots music community,” and calling Prine “one of Nashville’s most prominent and dedicated philanthropists.”

In addition to being president of Oh Boy Records— which her late husband started in 1981– Prine is also the founder and president of the Hello in There Foundation, in addition to volunteering a tremendous amount of time for multiple philanthropic organizations, such as Thistle Farms.

Congratulations, Fiona!

Enjoy this sweet clip from 2016 of of Fiona Whelan Prine joining her husband to perform “My Happiness”…

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News