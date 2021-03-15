Swedish sister-duo First Aid Kit will release a live tribute album to the late Leonard Cohen next week!

Who By Fire drops next Friday, March 26th, and was captured during the sisters’ two-night run of Cohen tributes at the Royal Dramatic Theater in Stockholm in 2017.

The duo said in a press release:

“We recently listened back to this concert and realized that this was something out of the ordinary for us. It was a challenge to create a performance that wasn’t centered around First Aid Kit songs. It was something we’d never done before, but everything came together so well. Dwelling deeply into Cohen’s world was a pleasure, he was so prolific as both a poet and a songwriter, and everything he ever put out held a very strong standard. He cared immensely for his work. The band, the guest artists, the atmosphere on stage…everyone had a great passion and it felt magical. This is definitely a record that is best enjoyed listening to back-to-back with no interruptions. Allow yourself to just disappear into Cohen’s world for a little while.”

The 20-track LP also delivers the duos’ performances unedited, adding, “The flaws are part of the live experience. In a time when you sadly can’t go to an actual physical live show, you can listen to this and imagine you were there.”

Here’s a sneak peak of the album, with First Aid Kit sharing their version of Cohen’s 1967 classic, “Suzanne”…

