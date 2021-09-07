As we first told you in August, the long-awaited and authorized Led Zeppelin documentary has finally come to fruition.

In fact, the film made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

Zep guitarist Jimmy Page was on hand to represent the band and explained to Variety during a press conference what convinced the group to finally consent to the documentary after refusing so many other offers:

“[T]hey’d want to be concentrating on anything but the music, and consequently I would recoil immediately from that sort of thing.” He added: “It’s everything about the music and what would make the music tick. And it’s complete versions of songs, not just a little sample and then talking heads. This is something in a totally different genre.”

Page went on to explain how even though Led Zeppelin members had “different careers and ways of approaching things, when [we] come together, there’s an explosion that doesn’t stop. [T]he momentum was absolutely — I was going a million miles an hour. That’s what they’ve managed to capture. …And, for me, because it was so accurate and researched, so deep, I thought, ‘They’ve really done it. They really understand what it was about.’”

The film also contain contains a rare and long-lost interview with late drummer John Bonham, which took the filmmakers nearly a year to discover in an Australian archive of 30,000 unlabelled recordings.

Check out the new “teaser” trailer…

