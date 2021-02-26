If you prefer the Peter Green era of Fleetwood Mac, prepare to be overjoyed!

The British record label Blue Horizon released the first Fleetwood Mac music back in the late Sixties– long before the Lindsay Buckingham/Stevie Nicks incarnation.

Now the label has been revived and one of the first orders of business is to drop vinyl reissues of the first three Fleetwood Mac albums: 1968’s Fleetwood Mac and Mr. Wonderful, 1969’s The Pious Bird of Good Omen, and a collection of singles and B-sides that includes their classic instrumental “Albatross” and Green’s “Black Magic Woman,” later successfully covered by Santana.

Prefer the Rumours-era Mac? There’s good news for you as well, because Fleetwood Mac Live is also getting a deluxe reissue.

Featuring recordings primarily of the Tusk tour in 1979 and 1980, Fleetwood Mac Live Super Deluxe arrives April 9th, remastered and available as a 3-CD or 2-LP set. A press release touts “all of your favorite hits, deep cuts and more.”

