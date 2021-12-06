Fleet Foxes announced an upcoming live album titled A Very Lonely Solstice. The new LP is a recording of lead singer Robin Pecknold‘s livestream at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn last year. The recording will be officially released this Friday, December 10, with the video landing on YouTube the same day. CD and vinyl editions of the album are expected in the Spring of 2022.

Find the trailer for A Very Lonely Solstice below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.