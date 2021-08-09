Christine McVie is the latest member of Fleetwood Mac to sell the music rights to her back catalog to song management company Hipgnosis. The writer of such hits as “Little Lies” and “Don’t Stop”, and “Songbird” sold the firm the copyright to 115 compositions.

“In the last 46 years the band have had three distinct writers and vocalists but Christine’s importance is amply demonstrated by the fact that eight of the 16 songs on the band’s Greatest Hits albums are from Christine,” Merck Mercuriadis, founder and CEO of Hipgnosis shared in a statement.

McVie said, “I am so excited to belong to the Hipgnosis family, and thrilled that you all regard my songs worthy of merit.”

McVie’s sale follows former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, who recently sold the rights to 161 songs.

Watch Fleetwood Mac performing “Don’t Stop,” McVie’s most successful composition with the band below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.