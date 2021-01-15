The ongoing pandemic has seen a series of major catalog sales, and Fleetwood Mac is the most recent in the line royalty transfers. BMG Rights Management announced yesterday that they acquired Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood’s interests in over 300 Fleetwood Mac recordings.

Fleetwood released a statement saying, “This is a wonderfully inspiring marriage between two creative partners that understand all aspects of the business.” He continued to express how pleased he was about the acquisition and said, “Foremost, BMG understands the artistry and puts the artist first. If this partnership is any indication of my past, and now future, working relationship with BMG, it’s that they truly ‘get it’.”

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch praised Fleetwood saying,“Mick Fleetwood is the bedrock of one of the greatest bands in rock, he has a unique talent to bring together musicians of all genres and of course he is one of rock’s greatest drummers.” He went on to say, “BMG is proud to represent his greatest work and excited about the forthcoming launch of Mick Fleetwood & Friends.”

The acquisition excludes the band’s first two albums, but includes some major Fleetwood Mac hits like “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way”. Mick Fleetwood is the third member in the past two months to strike a deal for their catalog.