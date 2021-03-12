It sounds like a movie title: Heartbreak in the time of COVID. But Flock of Dimes‘s Jenn Wasner went through a breakup right when Covid shut everything down and she found herself in quarantine with lots and lots of feelings and nowhere to go but inward. The result is a new album called Head of Roses due April 2, 2021 on Sub Pop Records. She worked with Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso on the new album. We had a great convo about the album and all that inspired it. Also, check out the awesome new single “Two”.