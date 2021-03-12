It sounds like a movie title: Heartbreak in the time of COVID. But Flock of Dimes‘s Jenn Wasner went through a breakup right when Covid shut everything down and she found herself in quarantine with lots and lots of feelings and nowhere to go but inward. The result is a new album called Head of Roses due April 2, 2021 on Sub Pop Records. She worked with Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso on the new album. We had a great convo about the album and all that inspired it. Also, check out the awesome new single “Two”.
In the Studio
March 12, 2021
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
