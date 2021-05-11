Disney‘s new live action film, “Cruella“, features a stellar soundtrack, including a new song from Florence + the Machine entitled, “Call Me Cruella“. Catch a sneak preview of the song in the new movie teaser trailer.

Based on the 101 Dalmations villain, “Cruella” stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. The movie will be released May 28th in theatres and via streaming on the Disney + app. The movie’s soundtrack is scheduled for release a week earlier (May 21). As you can see from the poster, the music is OUTSTANDING!

