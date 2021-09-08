Foghat: “Anything other than three chords has to be viewed with a certain amount of suspicion.”

Foghat’s Roger Earl catches up with Kyle Meredith about the band’s new live album, 8 Days On the Road. The co-founder/drummer talks about connecting with their classics through the years, how new members change the dynamics, and when “Humble Pie joined Foghat” with Charlie Huhn’s hiring. Earl also takes us back to the 70s when they wrote the title track of this live album and Slow Ride’s lasting impact, especially with younger fans when it arrived on Guitar Hero, then dives into their 1981 album Girls To Chat & Boys to Bounce, which found the blues rockers with a New Wave makeover. Finally, we also get an update on their next record, which we’re told they’re hard at work on.

Watch the interview above and then check out the tracks below: