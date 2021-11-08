The members of Foo Fighters are starring in an upcoming horror comedy film called Studio 666. The BJ McDonnel directed film finds the bandmates moving “into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock’n’roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album [Medicine at Midnight],” according to the synopsis. And, “Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”

Studio 666 also includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin.

Dave Grohl said, “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… a full length feature horror comedy film,” of the new film in a press release. “Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will f*ck you up.”

Studio 666 premieres in theaters on February 25, 2022. View the movie poster below.

