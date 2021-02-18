We’ve come to expect the unexpected when it comes to Foo Fighters and the songs they decide to cover.

From Arcade Fire to Led Zeppelin, Prince to the B-52’s, Dave Grohl and the boys are never afraid to try something new or surprising.

Which leads us to their take on the 1976 Bee Gees smash, “You Should Be Dancing”, from the ultra-successful Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

The Foos recently performed for Jo Wiley’s Sofa Sessions on BBC Radio 2, where they also played fan favorite “All My Life” and their latest single from their new album, Medicine at Midnight, “Waiting on a War”.

Grohl told Wiley he was inspired to cover “You Should Be Dancing” after watching How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, the HBO documentary on the Bee Gees:

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘Okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

Click here to listen to the entire interview and the three songs. The segment conveniently starts with the band doing their cover!

