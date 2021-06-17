Foo Fighters played their first show since the beginning of the pandemic at the The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California, which provided some fun moments– and one laughably surreal one.

Former child actor Ricky Schroder led a group of fellow anti-vax protesters outside the venue over FF’s decision to require all attendees to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

Um, okay.

Anyway, back to reality with drummer Taylor Hawkins stepping up to the mic to perform a rousing version of the Queen classic, “Somebody To Love”… (LANGUAGE)

