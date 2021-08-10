During Foo Fighter‘s recent gig in Kansas City, one fan named Lauren got an extra special treat… she was brought onstage to perform “Monkey Wrench” with the band!

Dave Grohl handed Lauren his guitar to play his part of the song, which she nailed. And she didn’t appear to be nervous at all. Check out the NSFW fan-shot video below.

Grohl had frequently invited audience members onstage to perform with the band, but this was the first time in two years.

This Foo Fighters performance took place after the band was picketed by the Westboro Baptist Church earlier in the day. Dave Grohl and crew’s alter-egos, The Dee Gees, trolled Westboro members with their version of “You Should Be Dancing”, which you can see HERE.

