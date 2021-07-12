Foo Fighters new project, the Dee Gees, have given us a sneak peek at their new Bee Gees cover album, HAIL SATIN!, which arrives this Friday (7/16).

The special LP features one side of Bee Gees songs. The other side contains live versions of some of the songs on Foo Fighters‘ recent album, Medicine at Midnight. The full track list is below. In the meantime, here are the Dee Gees covering “You Should Be Dancing”. Enjoy!

Side A — The DEE GEES:

You Should Be Dancing

Night Fever

Tragedy

Shadow Dancing

More Than a Woman

Side B — LIVE Foo Fighters:

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Waiting on a War

No Son of Mine

Cloudspotter

