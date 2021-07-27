Fresh off the release of their latest album, Hail Satin, Foo Fighters have unveiled another video featuring their alter ego band, the Dee Gees.

Hail Satin was originally released on vinyl-only for Record Store Day. We told you about the album and debuted the first video earlier this month HERE.

Now that Hail Satin has been sent to streaming services, the band continues to promote the release by unveiling videos from the album. The latest features drummer Taylor Hawkins on lead vocals. It’s a cover of Andy Gibb‘s 1978 hit, “Shadow Dancing”. And it’s pretty damn good!

We can’t wait to see Foo Fighters perform these songs LIVE, as they hit the road for a string of dates beginning this Wednesday in Cincinnati. Get more tour dates HERE.

