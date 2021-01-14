Tracks
January 14, 2021

Foo Fighters are releasing their tenth studio album Medicine at Midnight at the beginning of next month, and they have just revealed the third single, “Waiting On A War”. It follows the release of the lead single “Shame Shame”, and the follow-up “No Son of Mine”, released on New Year’s Day.

Frontman Dave Grohl issued a statement about the song, dedicating it to his 11-year-old daughter Harper after explaining how she inspired the new tune. He said, “Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago.” He went on to say, “This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

Foo Fighters‘ new album Medicine at Midnight will be released on February 5th. Read Dave Grohl‘s full statement and hear the new single “Waiting On A War” below.

 