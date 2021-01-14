Foo Fighters are releasing their tenth studio album Medicine at Midnight at the beginning of next month, and they have just revealed the third single, “Waiting On A War”. It follows the release of the lead single “Shame Shame”, and the follow-up “No Son of Mine”, released on New Year’s Day.

Frontman Dave Grohl issued a statement about the song, dedicating it to his 11-year-old daughter Harper after explaining how she inspired the new tune. He said, “Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago.” He went on to say, “This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

Foo Fighters‘ new album Medicine at Midnight will be released on February 5th. Read Dave Grohl‘s full statement and hear the new single “Waiting On A War” below.