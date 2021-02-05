Foo Fighters have just released their tenth studio album, Medicine at Midnight. The nine-track offering was completed before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Encino, California. Although the pandemic didn’t interrupt the recording of the album, it had a big effect on how they planned to release it. Frontman Dave Grohl said, “There was this series of conversations like, ‘Should we do it now?’ ‘It’s not a good time.’ ‘What about now?’ ‘No, no,'”

They decided to unveil the project after almost a year of virtual appearances, and the releases of the singles “No Son of Mine,” “Shame Shame” and “Waiting On a War.” The follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold is the band’s effort to make “our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record,” according to Grohl.

Recordings were derailed when members began to notice unexplainable, almost paranormal, happenings in the 1940’s home where they recorded. After they’d had enough, they set up a baby monitor to see if they could capture any evidence.

“At first, nothing. And right around the time we thought we were ridiculous and we were out of our minds, we started to see things on the nest cam that we couldn’t explain,” shared Ghrohl.

The owner of the house provided no comfort. Grohl went on to say, “Then when we found out about the history of the house, I had to sign a [expletive] non-disclosure agreement with the landlord because he’s trying to sell the place. So, I can’t give away what happened there in the past but these multiple occurrences over a short period of time made us finish the album as quickly as we could.”

We may never know exactly what happened during the recording of Medicine at Midnight, but at least the recordings, and the Foo Fighters survived. Stream their new album on Spotify below.