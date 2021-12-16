For years, I’ve been meaning to dig into my old files to find what hadn’t been uploaded to the internet, to see what all is in the vault, if you will. Having interviews tracing back to the late 90s and early 2000s, there are plenty that occurred before it occurred to us to post all of them online. Never mind that you needed to own your own digital space to house them before places like Youtube and Soundcloud became a thing. All of that to say that I’ve finally got around to it and found some great stuff that I’ll be uploading over the next few weeks or so.

Today’s interview doesn’t go back quite that far, but does take us to 2010 and features Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins as he was releasing Red Light Fever, part of his Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders outfit. We got to talk about the album’s classic rock sound, having Queen’s Brian May and the Foo’s own Dave Grohl play on some songs, and if he considered pitching any of these tracks to Dave for a Foo Fighter’s inclusion. Enjoy the trip back in time.

Listen to the interview above and then check out videos fromThe Coattail Riders and Taylor’s new side project NHC with Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney below.