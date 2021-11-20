Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison would have been 40 years old today. I think about him often and the gifts he gave us all through his music. His struggles well documented in his lyrics, though always wrapped in poetry and dark humor. His soaring choruses that bound us all together from below the stage. Scott made a lot of friends in his time on Earth and he gave so many of us memories that we still cherish today.

Scott was also a great interview and I always enjoy whenever I go back to listen to our conversations. They’re all collected here for you as well. Take a listen. The first embed is all of our audio, but for the ones that we also shot on video, I’ll put those in here, too, because one of the most fun things about Scott is watching his face while he’s sorting out his thoughts. Or those moments that you can tell that he’s got something great he’s about to drop on me. Anyway, I miss Scott. I love the band. I love their music. And I’ll be listening to it today, celebrating one of the greatest poets of our generation backed by a group of guys perfectly matched in their musical brotherhood.

