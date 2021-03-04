Although we are beginning to see signs of the world reopening for social gatherings, it has become clear that are not quite there. Like many major festivals, Forecastle, Louisville’s flagship music, arts, and activism festival, has just announced plans to postpone for the second year in a row.

“Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2021 and will return stronger than ever in 2022,” read the official announcement. “Feedback from our loyal fans is incredibly important to us, and we are taking this time to make improvements across the board to make Forecastle 2022 an even more incredible experience.”

The announcement also shared plans to move the festival “to Memorial Day Weekend beginning in 2022 and beyond.”

View the full statement below.