Louisville band Fotocrime fronted by Ryan Patterson just released their second single and video “So So Low” from the upcoming album Heart of Crime due this Friday, August 27th. Obviously filmed underwater, it shows Ryan swimming with a guitar. We know Ryan will be okay but what about the guitar?? Catch Fotocrime’s album release show at Zanzabar, September 3 with Fool’s Ghost, Future Fossils, and The Austerity Program. Meanwhile, watch this cool video!

Editing and projection filming by Joe Watson

Underwater footage filmed by Nick Thieneman

Taken from the album Heart Of Crime out on CD/LP/Digital Aug 27, 2021 via Profound Lore Records