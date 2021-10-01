Foxy John is singer/songwriter David Barber and he has lots of local greats backing him up on a new song called “Travelin’ Shoes”. The video takes us to the beach and to the city of London, England. It’s nice to be able to vicariously travel, even if it’s just virtually for now. The song picks up on the longing that many of us have been feeling these days during the Covid pandemic to get out of our houses and go somewhere beautiful and far away. It was produced by Barry Thomas of Love Jones and recorded by Anne Gauthier of La La Land this past summer. It’s available to stream and download everywhere. The players are:

Dave Barber: vocals, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer

Tom Furlong: mandolin

Danny Kiely: Hofner bass

Cheyenne Mize: violin, vocals

Barry Thomas: acoustic guitar

David Thomas: drums, egg, Tamboraca

Dean Thomas: electric guitar