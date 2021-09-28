October 4th of 1971, Frank Zappa released a soundtrack to his film 200 Motels, which means it is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary!

To commemorate the occasion, a super-deluxe edition is being released.

According to a press release, the 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition brings together the original soundtrack, newly remastered by Bernie Grundman, along with “original demos, studio outtakes, work mixes, interviews and movie ads along with newly discovered dialogue reels, revealing an early audio edit of the film. Also included is a wealth of never-before-heard audio documentary material surrounding the project.”

The set includes a 64-page hardcover book, replica movie poster, keychain, motel door hanger and new liner notes.

The soundtrack will also be available on 2 LP and 2 CD, and everything will be available for streaming in standard and hi-res audio.

The 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition arrives November 19th.

