On March 25th of 1988 Frank Zappa played his final concert in America, and now that performance is being released as a live LP!

Zappa ’88: The Last U.S. Show drops June 18th and features Zappa and band’s show at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Just a few days later they would embark on a European tour that would eventually fall apart due to conflicts between Zappa and members of his 11-piece outfit. Then, even worse, two years later Zappa would be diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer and would die in 1993.

But the audience at Nassau Coliseum– as well as Zappa himself– was blissfully unaware that it would be his last U.S. show and fans will no doubt be thrilled with the live set.

Zappa ’88 features 29 previously-unreleased performances, including two covers from earlier in the tour: “Whipping Post” by The Allman Brothers and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven”, as well as several Beatles covers.

The album was produced by Zappa’s son, Ahmet Zappa, alongside Joe Travers, and is available in a double CD or quadruple LP package.

Enjoy this sneak peek of “I Ain’t Got No Heart”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream