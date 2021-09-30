The 2021 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is this weekend. This year’s festival will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded performances from Bela Fleck, Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples, Valerie June, Steve Earle, Lake Street Dive and many more, including Bob Mould and Fred Armisen, who taped their part of the festival.

Mould and Armisen have given us a sneak preview of their set with a performance of the Hüsker Dü classic, “I Apologize”. Mould says, “I was thrilled when the Hardly Strictly folks asked me to perform for this year’s online series. They wondered if I had a colleague who might be able to help out on a few songs, and I immediately thought of my good friend, Fred Armisen — he wrote the foreword for DISTORTION — and fortunately he was available on ‘tape day.’ Fred drove up from Los Angeles, we rehearsed the entire set at soundcheck, and then ran the set a second time for the cameras. I love it when things come together so easily, and we’re both really happy with the performance.”

You can stream this weekend’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival for free on their YouTube and Facebook channels. And catch Bob Mould and Fred Armisen‘s take on “I Apologize” below.

