BBC Two is set to air James Rogan’s documentary Freddie Mercury: The Final Act next month. The upcoming documentary follows Freddie Mercury‘s last chapter, and the moments leading up to the legendary tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in April 1992.

Rogan spoke on the making of the film and said:

“Making ‘Freddie Mercury: The Final Act’ has been an extraordinary journey into the final chapter of one of rock music’s greatest icons. Working with Queen and getting to see behind-the-scenes of some of their greatest performances and the legendary Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert was a rare privilege. Equally important was speaking to the people who had lived through the eye of the storm of the global pandemic of HIV/AIDS, with all its resonances with COVID today. Freddie’s death and the Tribute that Queen organised for him helped to change global awareness of this terrible disease at a critical time.”

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act will premiere on BBC Two in November alongside the 1-hour special Queen at the BBC, which highlights some of the groups best performances that have been aired on the network.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.