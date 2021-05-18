The Louisville based rock band Frederick The Younger has new name, Genevva, and sound and a new album due July 9th called Slip Away. I asked Jenni Cochran why the change:

We changed it in January for a few reasons: the main one is that we wanted a more personal name (Geneva is my grandmother’s name and the middle name of my nieces) but also the sound is a little different now – it’s more folk/pop. We started recording ourselves this past year to try and find a more sustainable way to put out music and we ended up with a sound we really liked but it sounded different than FTY so we thought it was a good time to rebrand. We can also play shows as a two piece now which is gonna make it easier to tour.

Listen to their new single “Slip Away” and catch their album release show at Zanzabar with Hotel Fiction on July 10th!