Odalis G. is a Louisville-based emcee with her own style and point of view. In the late 90s, she collaborated with artists like Father Jah and Kym Hampton (former WNBA NY Liberty player). Then, her fans knew her as O.D. The Female Hood, and now she’s back as Odalis G. with a new single called “Drop. The new song also features an emcee known as Deacon. Check it out below!

