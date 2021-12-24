–WINTERSONG w/Stacy Owen (6-9 AM)
Grab your morning coffee and tune in for songs about the cold from Ingrid Michaelson, Fleet Foxes, Over the Rhine and more!
–ROOTS ‘N’ BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY W/ Michael Young (9 am -12 pm)
Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.
– THE SOUL OF CHRISTMAS w/ Otis Junior (12-3 pm)
Otis spins classic soul, R&B and blues for the holiday.
– A VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY w/Laura Shine (3-6 pm)
Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!
– KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)
Flashback Friday Holiday edition!
– SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS LOUNGE (7-11 pm)
Spend Christmas Eve with Matt Anthony spinning a soulful collection of Christmas flavors.
Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.