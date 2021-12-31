NEW YEAR’S EVE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

– WFPK hosts spend the day counting down their favorite Albums of 2021! (6 am – 6 pm)

– STACY OWEN (3-6 pm)

Stacy plays songs to inspire a new beginning from 3-5 pm, then the theme for the Friday Ride Home at 5 is The Women of 2021!

– KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 pm)

It’s one more Flashback Friday for 2021! We’ll celebrate a few albums that were released this week in history and then spin some of the biggest albums of the last 50 years.

– FRIDAY NIGHT SOUND CLASH w/ Matt Anthony (7-11 pm)

Matt spins an all vinyl dance party to get you ready to ring in 2022!

– NIGHT VISIONS (11 pm–1:00 am)

All three Night Visions hosts team up with JP Source from The Constellation to countdown to 2022!

WFPK Overnight (1 am – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.