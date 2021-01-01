–2020 MUSICIANS MEMORIAL SPECIAL (6-9 am)

Host Paul Ingles bids a proper and fond farewell to some of the best-loved artists we lost this year. Featuring John Prine, Eddie Van Halen, Helen Reddy, Kenny Rogers and many others.

–DOLLY PARTON (9 – 11 AM)

American Routes host Nick Spitzer talks to Dolly Parton about her musical and family roots in the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee, where she first broke into song, performed on the radio, and admired the fashion of the local trollop.

–SOUND OPINIONS BEST OF 2020 (11 am-Noon)

2020 was full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2020.

–ROOTS N’ BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (12-3 pm)

Michael Young shares his Top 20 Americana Albums of 2020 Countdown

–RELICS FIRSTS FOR THE NEW YEAR with Duke Meyer (3 – 6 pm)

Duke hosts a show filled with number one hits, first albums and one hit wonders!

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

–THE SOUND CLASH w/ Matt Anthony (7-11 PM)

Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.