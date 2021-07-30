Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

8 am – Mel’s Diner – an hour of songs with a theme. Today it’s all about “Friendship” for International Friends Day!

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

11 am – World premiere of the new Moon Taxi song!

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

3:30 pm – Interview with Nick Dittmeier who will be playing at tonight’s Bicentennial Park Concert Series in New Albany!

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Funky Friday – a power hour of pure funk!

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony (7 – 11 pm)

Musical explorations of the groove.

Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.