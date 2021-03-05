Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

8 am – Mel’s Diner – an hour of songs with a theme.

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour: Women’s History Month Edition

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony (7 – 11 pm)

Musical explorations of the groove.

Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.