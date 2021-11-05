Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)
Ron Fisher (9 – 12 pm)
Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)
Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)
5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – swing into November with some of the greats of yesteryear!
Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.
Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony (7 – 11 pm)
Musical explorations of the groove.
Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.