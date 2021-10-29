Halloween Songs all day long! Make your scary request at studio@wfpk.org!

Mel Vira (6 – 9 am)

John Coffins (9 – 12 pm)

Vampire Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Darkness (3 – 6 pm)

5 pm – Fright Day Ride Home – Zombies, Werewolves, and Ghosts – Oh My!!!!

Kyle Merry Death With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Fangthony (7 – 11 pm)

Musical explorations of the groove.

Night Visions with Not OK Deathjays (11 pm – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.