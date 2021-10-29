Halloween Songs all day long! Make your scary request at studio@wfpk.org!
Mel Vira (6 – 9 am)
John Coffins (9 – 12 pm)
Vampire Junior (12 – 3 pm)
Laura Darkness (3 – 6 pm)
5 pm – Fright Day Ride Home – Zombies, Werewolves, and Ghosts – Oh My!!!!
Kyle Merry Death With…(6 – 7 pm)
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.
Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Fangthony (7 – 11 pm)
Musical explorations of the groove.
Night Visions with Not OK Deathjays (11 pm – 12 am)
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.