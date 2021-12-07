Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. Today, we have Louisville singer/songwriter Brooks Ritter covering one of the most powerful songs of the 1960’s if not the century, written and originally performed by Sam Cooke, “A Change is Gonna Come”. The song first appeared on Sam’s album Ain’t That Good News in 1964. The song was inspired after Sam and his band were turned away from a “Whites-Only” Motel in Louisiana. It has been covered countless times since and always offers hope in the middle of socio-political unrest. Brooks does a great job with his version as well. Enjoy!