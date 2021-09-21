The Fugees are approaching the 25th anniversary of their landmark album The Score, and have announced a reunion tour to mark the milestone. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have reconciled after a complicated history that included Michel once saying that there was “a better chance of seeing Osama Bin Laden and [former President George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies,” than reuniting with Hill.

Hill recently said in a press release, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history…. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Jean also offered a statement saying, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Otis Junior | Louisville Public Media

