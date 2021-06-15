Singer/songwriter Yola has a new album due this July, but you’ll get to hear many of the songs first when she performs at The Brown-Forman Amphitheater this Friday, June 18th! She was a pleasure to talk to and has a lot to say and a lot going on. We also talked about the title track of her new album Stand For Myself which you can hear below.
In the Studio
June 15, 2021
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
