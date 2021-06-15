In the Studio
June 15, 2021

Singer/songwriter Yola has a new album due this July, but you’ll get to hear many of the songs first when she performs at The Brown-Forman Amphitheater this Friday, June 18th! She was a pleasure to talk to and has a lot to say and a lot going on. We also talked about the title track of her new album Stand For Myself which you can hear below.

By Laura Shine @laurashine3
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.